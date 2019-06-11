DICKINSON
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood, Suite 1 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 21.
GALVESTON
Club 68, 3110 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Moody Gardens, Shoreline Café/poolside concession, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Café Michael Burger, 11150 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tsunami, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Willie G’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 —Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
KEMAH
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Palapa’s, 608 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Flying Dutchman (Lillie’s), 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LA MARQUE
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Opening new permit. No demerits.
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Japanese Food Express, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite N — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kristin’s Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 27.
SAN LEON
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Raspas and More, 2757-B FM 517 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Roadway, 203 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
921 Lounge, 921 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Plaza Food, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
JJ Food Mart, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Oceanview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 519 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
