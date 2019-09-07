Has this year’s back-to-school season dropped you squarely in the empty nester camp? Do you find yourself looking at your spouse or partner and wondering how the time passed so quickly? Are there times when you wonder how the two of you lost touch with each other along the way?
These are very common sentiments for couples who have recently become empty nesters. You’ve probably spent the last several years working late to provide for your family, burning the candle at both ends to prepare lunches and help with homework, and putting countless miles on the family vehicle carting children to their extra-curricular activities. It’s no wonder your relationship has taken a back seat.
So, what now? Every couple with children eventually experiences this stage and there are many helpful tips for reconnecting. Here are a few:
• Think back to when you first met. This was likely a time when you were excited to get to know each other, experienced new things together, and talked about big life plans. You may think after all these years you know everything. You may be right, but you might be surprised at how much has changed. When life gets busy raising children, those deep conversations you once had are among the first casualties. Research has shown couples need to continue to get to know each other throughout their life. We need to have accurate “maps” of our partner in order to maintain intimacy. Do you know what stressors your partner is dealing with? Who their closest friends are? Spend some time getting reacquainted with the details of each other’s lives.
• Renew your dreams for the future. For many couples, loftier goals get pushed aside by the tyranny of the urgent. Things may have slowed down now that the children are gone and there’s no better time to return to those plans. You may have been in divide and conquer mode for so long that you need to renegotiate those dreams a bit. Talk about things you’re looking forward to together and make intentional plans to realize them.
• Get out of the rut. While this is good advice for many situations, couple relationships thrive on novelty. When we try new things we’re more open to the types of feelings and conversations that help us connect with our partners. When was the last time you did something you have never done before? Remember how your relationship was full of these experiences at the beginning? Get creative and take turns planning new outings to experience together.
• Look back together. While most of these tips focus on what’s ahead of you, make sure you take some time to appreciate what you have built together and what full-time parenting has meant to you both. Pull out the family photos and relive some of your favorite memories. Celebrate all the successes and challenges that you have faced together and let that build your confidence in the future you are now pursuing together.
