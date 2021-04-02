Members of the Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation are pictured, left to right, board member Lee Mencacci; past president Donna Mencacci; Executive Director Brittany Viegas; board President David McCormick; Erin Moriarty, community outreach; and executive assistant Terry Muehe.
Members of the Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation are pictured, left to right, board member Lee Mencacci; past president Donna Mencacci; Executive Director Brittany Viegas; board President David McCormick; Erin Moriarty, community outreach; and executive assistant Terry Muehe.
Jennifer Provaznik grew up along the Ohio River in Huntington, West Virginia, with her mom Gwen and father Tim. She grew up hiking, camping and fishing alongside her father, who held three different jobs simultaneously while she was growing up. Her work ethic to this day stems from watching him work as a firefighter, paramedic and 911 dispatcher, she said. He would later become the fire chief.
Life at Spring Valley High School was filled with her love of baton twirling and dance competitions, for which she won many titles. When Provaznik decided to go to college, her father gave her his blessing but he had one stipulation — that she was not to go more than a day’s drive away from their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.