C-Crewe, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s young professionals group, celebrated its 12th annual “Ben Peterek” Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou on June 2 at East Beach on Galveston Island.

Ben Peterek, owner of Gulfside Cleaning Services, was one the founders of the event, which serves as an annual recruitment tool. More than 100 people came out to network and make new connections at the event, which featured live music by The Jetties and an expanded menu that included crawfish and fixings, along with hotdogs and pulled-pork sandwiches.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

