The committee members Veronica Moreno, Nick Droege, Lindsay Touchy, Nick Bentley, Urs Schmid, Bryan Kunz, Steven Peña and Jason Keeling await the arrival of the crawfish at 12th annual “Ben Peterek” Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou on June 2 at East Beach on Galveston Island.
JaLene Kambhu, Gina Spagnola, Lindsay Touchy, Jill Chapman, Maria Romero-Rato and Carlos Compain hand out T-shirts and other memorabilia at the Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou event on East Beach on June 2 in Galveston.
The committee members Veronica Moreno, Nick Droege, Lindsay Touchy, Nick Bentley, Urs Schmid, Bryan Kunz, Steven Peña and Jason Keeling await the arrival of the crawfish at 12th annual “Ben Peterek” Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou on June 2 at East Beach on Galveston Island.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals’ group, C-Crewe, celebrated its 12th annual “Ben Peterek” Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou on June 2 at East Beach on Galveston Island.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Kayla and Zachry Norman take in some sun at the Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou event on June 2 on East Beach in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Matt Frye, Stephanie Frye and Stephanie Peña enjoy some suds on the beach at the Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou event June 2 on East Beach in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
JaLene Kambhu, Gina Spagnola, Lindsay Touchy, Jill Chapman, Maria Romero-Rato and Carlos Compain hand out T-shirts and other memorabilia at the Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou event on East Beach on June 2 in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Kellie Rooks and Kelsey Carnes enjoy delicious hotdogs at the Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou event.
C-Crewe, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s young professionals group, celebrated its 12th annual “Ben Peterek” Mudbugs & Beer on the Bayou on June 2 at East Beach on Galveston Island.
Ben Peterek, owner of Gulfside Cleaning Services, was one the founders of the event, which serves as an annual recruitment tool. More than 100 people came out to network and make new connections at the event, which featured live music by The Jetties and an expanded menu that included crawfish and fixings, along with hotdogs and pulled-pork sandwiches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.