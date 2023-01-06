Pete Chase, Heidi Calhoun, Amy Maxwell Chase, Steven Creitz and Joanna Pitman Yates enjoy the sounds of Trio de Jour while bidding a fond farewell to Michael Woody and Kevin Smith at the Tremont House.
Enjoying the surprise farewell celebration for Michael Woody and Kevin Smith at The Tremont House are Leonard and Maryrine Woolsey, Tom Schwenk, Brian Schwenk and Jake Heller.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Heidi Calhoun, Jeffery Ossenkop and Carlos Medina bid farewell to their close friends Michael Woody and Kevin Smith at The Tremont House lounge.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Joellyn and Jennifer Moynahan, V.J. Tramonte, Kimberly Bachmeier and Brian Yates await Michael Woody and Kevin Smith’s arrival at the Tremont House lobby for their surprise farewell party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jeffery Ossenkop presents a memory book signed by all the attendees at the surprise farewell party for Michael Woody and Kevin Smith held at the Tremont House in downtown Galveston.
CARLA
PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Cindy Fleming, Steven J. Baines and Galveston Park Board of Trustees CEO Kelly de Schaun stand with the night’s honoree Michael Woody at The Tremont House.
Friends gathered at The Tremont House in downtown Galveston on Dec. 29 for a surprise farewell party for Michael Woody, chief tourism officer for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. Joanna and Brian Yates kept Woody and spouse, Kevin Smith, occupied at their tony Whiteside Town Flat on Tremont Street as friends gathered for the surprise party. While Woody and Smith were kept at bay, guests were asked to sign a special commemorative keepsake book.
Woody is headed for Seattle, where he’ll be the senior vice president of community relations and public affairs for Visit Seattle. Smith will join Woody at later date. When the magic hour arrived, the Yates, along with Woody and Smith, entered the The Tremont and climbed the marble stairs to shouts of “Surprise!”
Both men were throughly surprised and deeply moved by the moment. Champagne was served throughout the night while the jazz band, Trio du Jour, serenaded the crowd. As the night drew to a close, Woody and Smith were given the signed memory book. As they wound their way through the crowd, the band started playing “Thank You For Being a Friend,” and the song “Seattle,” by Bobby Sherman. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
