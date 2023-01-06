Friends gathered at The Tremont House in downtown Galveston on Dec. 29 for a surprise farewell party for Michael Woody, chief tourism officer for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. Joanna and Brian Yates kept Woody and spouse, Kevin Smith, occupied at their tony Whiteside Town Flat on Tremont Street as friends gathered for the surprise party. While Woody and Smith were kept at bay, guests were asked to sign a special commemorative keepsake book.

Woody is headed for Seattle, where he’ll be the senior vice president of community relations and public affairs for Visit Seattle. Smith will join Woody at later date. When the magic hour arrived, the Yates, along with Woody and Smith, entered the The Tremont and climbed the marble stairs to shouts of “Surprise!”

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

