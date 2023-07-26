Barks.jpg

The unique barks of lacebark elm, hackberry and crape myrtle are pictured here.

 COURTESY

Just as we need our skin, bark is the “skin” of trees and is critical to their survival. Bark helps keep out moisture when it rains, retains it in dry weather and serves as insulation against cold and heat. It defends against disease and fungal infections, as well as attacks by insects or hungry birds and mammals. Bark can even absorb water during rain events and thus help reduce runoff and flooding.

All bark forms through the same process. Trees grow in layers, and bark is dead tissue with life that began at deeper levels. Underneath what we see is an inner layer called phloem. It is part of the tree’s circulatory system, moving food (sugars) produced by the leaves down to the growing parts of the tree. When phloem dies it becomes part of the protective bark.

Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board. Tree stories is an ongoing series of articles about island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com.

