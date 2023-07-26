Just as we need our skin, bark is the “skin” of trees and is critical to their survival. Bark helps keep out moisture when it rains, retains it in dry weather and serves as insulation against cold and heat. It defends against disease and fungal infections, as well as attacks by insects or hungry birds and mammals. Bark can even absorb water during rain events and thus help reduce runoff and flooding.
All bark forms through the same process. Trees grow in layers, and bark is dead tissue with life that began at deeper levels. Underneath what we see is an inner layer called phloem. It is part of the tree’s circulatory system, moving food (sugars) produced by the leaves down to the growing parts of the tree. When phloem dies it becomes part of the protective bark.
Beneath the phloem is cambium, which produces new phloem cells as well as those for the next layer underneath it, called sapwood or xylem. The xylem carries water from the roots up to the leaves so they can do their work. When xylem dies it becomes part of the tree’s heartwood, the inner core of dead tissue that is the strong supporting structure for the tree. Heartwood is good at resisting rot and insect attack but needs the protection of the outer layers.
Bark has evolved based on environmental conditions. For example, white bark (silver birch) can reflect sunlight and prevent damaging ultraviolet rays; thick bark (Scots pine) can help withstand fire; chemicals within bark can ward off fungi and insects (Scots pine and oak); and bark gets rougher on many trees as they age, making it harder for animals to do damage. Some trees (eucalyptus, crape myrtle) routinely shed bark and remove disease and pests.
Bark supports biodiversity by providing habitat and food. Many animals eat the bark itself or eat through it to access nutritious inner layers. Cracks in bark provide a habitat for insects and spiders, which then attract hungry birds. Trees with rough and fissured bark support colonies of lichens and other small plants that do not harm the tree. The bark of dead trees supports many wildlife species including fungi, insects and a multitude of invertebrates. Humans have also used bark for food, as well as to make items like clothing, baskets, mats and canoes.
Common summer tree companions are bark lice, tiny insects that spin silken webs over the bark. They do cleanup work by eating fungi, algae, mold, dead plant tissue and other debris. These are beneficial visitors, so leave them and their webs undisturbed. They will consume their web and move on to another area when the cleanup is completed.
Be like these critters and avoid damaging the important bark layer. Mechanical injury, by poor pruning, or string trimmer cuts encircling the trunk, can result in the decline and death of the tree when the phloem layer is damaged. So be careful with your tree’s bark, and it will take care of your tree.
Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board. Tree stories is an ongoing series of articles about island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com.
