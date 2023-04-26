This pineapple guava is at 46th Street and Avenue N ½ and has survived both our last big freezes without missing a beat. It is currently blooming. The flowers are small so you must get close to see them.
Want a small attractive, dramatic evergreen tree that can survive our crazy weather, is easy to maintain and you can snack from as well? Consider a pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana). This member of the myrtle family is a native of South American highlands that does well here. It is an easy-care landscape plant that is a favorite for its attractive foliage, scented and edible flowers and tasty fruits. While it is not a true guava, they are closely related.
Pineapple guava will develop a dense, spreading round crown when allowed to develop naturally. It accepts pruning and can be trained as a small tree up to 15+ feet or maintained as a shrub for a hedge. Thick green oval-shaped leaves with silver-gray undersides remain year-round. Beautiful spring flowers are followed by fall fruit. Trees are frost tolerant and considered hardy to 10 degrees F.
This is an adaptable tree. Pineapple guava prefers full sun for best flowering and fruiting but will tolerate partial shade. It accepts a variety of moist, well-drained soils from sand to clay. Trees enjoy moderate to high salt-tolerance, and high drought tolerance once established. Plants fruit better when exposed to the limited time of cold temperatures which the island would typically provide. Extreme summer heat may cause premature fruit drop. It needs minimal pruning and care and should not require much irrigation beyond normal rainfall. There are no pests or diseases of major concern.
Small spring flowers sport a few pale-pink petals, and dozens of long red stamens. Flowers are edible fresh and reportedly taste like marshmallows. They can be added to compotes, jams or jellies and used as edible garnish on cupcakes or salads. Fall-ripened oblong fruits are edible, with an aromatic flavor described as similar to kiwi or a minty pineapple. Fruit will develop a slight color change when ready to drop and is sweetest at that time.
The blossoms are rich in nectar and are enjoyed by bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Birds will steal the fruit unless you get it first.
Pineapple guava can be attractive year-round in our landscapes as patio specimens in ground or large containers, without requiring much from the gardener. Best fruit is provided by named self-fruiting varieties, which should be obtainable by your local nursery. It can be grown from seed, but seedlings are slow growing and may not produce high quality fruit. Summer cuttings can be rooted for the propagation of named cultivars.
Read about pineapple guava and other fruit-bearing trees for our area by downloading the free publication “Our Edible Landscape” from the Galveston County Master Gardeners website.
Note to tree lovers: City of Galveston Tree Committee is responsible for protecting and enhancing Galveston’s tree canopy using education for adults and children. If you are interested in volunteering please contact Nancy Greenfield at nancy.greenfield@gmail.com.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.