Pineapple guava and blossom.jpg

This pineapple guava is at 46th Street and Avenue N ½ and has survived both our last big freezes without missing a beat. It is currently blooming. The flowers are small so you must get close to see them.

 COURTESY

Want a small attractive, dramatic evergreen tree that can survive our crazy weather, is easy to maintain and you can snack from as well? Consider a pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana). This member of the myrtle family is a native of South American highlands that does well here. It is an easy-care landscape plant that is a favorite for its attractive foliage, scented and edible flowers and tasty fruits. While it is not a true guava, they are closely related.

Pineapple guava will develop a dense, spreading round crown when allowed to develop naturally. It accepts pruning and can be trained as a small tree up to 15+ feet or maintained as a shrub for a hedge. Thick green oval-shaped leaves with silver-gray undersides remain year-round. Beautiful spring flowers are followed by fall fruit. Trees are frost tolerant and considered hardy to 10 degrees F.

“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription