Meet Mama. Known to her foster family as Mama Marilyn, this lady is the absolute sweetest girl. She came to us as a stray with her five newborn kittens. Shortly after being here, she and her babies went into foster care. Her babies have all been adopted. She has a big heart and has lovingly helped take care of other kitten fosters in her foster household. She is clearly cat-friendly, making friends with any kitten or cat that walks through the door and treating them as one of her own. She is also dog-friendly. If you have any free space in your home and heart, please consider adopting this lovely lady.
Meet Petey. Petey has Hollywood dreams of finding his own family of rascals! He came to GIHS as a stray in deplorable conditions. After recovering from his initial medical trials, he is on the mend, as we work to make him feel healthier and more optimistic about his future every day. We have since found that he is heartworm positive and would appreciate any donations towards his heartworm treatment as he looks for his family. Since being in our care, Petey has stolen all of our hearts. He is a gentle guy, walks well on a leash and has shown great promise throughout his medical and behavior assessments. He loves snacks from his favorite people and will close his eyes in the simple enjoyment of our gentle head pats. What he can’t say out loud, his eyes communicate it all and tell his story. Despite appearing to live the majority of his life outside, he also seems to be potty trained and he loves to sniff around the yards and explore the smells. This adorable, sweet, older gentleman is looking for a calm, chill environment to call his own. Come meet our Petey today.
It’s Clear The Shelters Month! Make sure to come by and take advantage of our specials this month. Do your part to help our mission: Adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and, most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered. See all the ways you can help our animals on our website, www.galvestonhumane.org.
