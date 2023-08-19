Meet Cookie. Cookie is a super sweet sugar cookie if a cat was a cookie. Cookie was a homebody, but devastating circumstances put her in our care. She was a little rough around the edges at first, but she has softened up and is now a pretty soft cookie. She loves gentle pets and a warm cozy blanket to snuggle on. Cookie has the bluest eyes, like the ocean, and once you meet her, you’ll quickly fall in love. Come meet this sweet Cookie to bring her home today.
Meet Zeph. Zeph has quite the spirit. He is a family friendly, playful and active guy. He was in a home before he came to us, and unfortunately, it didn’t work out. He is cat-friendly and loves playing tug and hide-n-seek. He is good at fetch and has a knack for chasing bugs and loves to cool down by playing in the water on a hot day. He would make a wonderful family dog and is waiting on his forever family to come find him. Come meet this handsome guy today to bring him home and make him a part of your family.
It’s Clear The Shelters Month make sure to come by and take advantage of our specials this month. Do your part to help our mission: Adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered. See all the ways you can help our animals on our website, www.galvestonhumane.org
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.