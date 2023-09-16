Meet Nova. Nova had a rough start, being a stray cat stuck in this Texas heat. But she never let that harsh heat melt her sweet and loving spirit. She soon went into foster care and quickly became acquainted with her foster mom. Her foster mom eventually took in another foster kitten and Nova bonded with her and became her emotional support buddy. Nova loves to cuddle and snuggle and can be seen most of the time snuggling on the couch with her foster sister. She has the most gentle and calm personality and is also patient with young children. Nova would make an excellent companion for someone who is in need of a calm and gentle presence around them. Apply now to bring home your own little emotional support buddy today.
Meet Dori. Dori has had quite the wild ride here. She was originally adopted out from us, but it did not work out, so she came back to us to hang out until she finds her forever home. While being in the shelter, she has participated in several playgroups and is considered dog friendly, but she found her best friend in another dog here named Celeste. Just like her interesting pattern of fur, she is also interesting herself and quirky. Dori is full of fun and will not hesitate to make you smile with her goofy antics to show you that she loves you and is always up for a good time. She appears to be trained and is ready for anything that comes her way. She loves people and will never pass up the opportunity for a tasty treat or a walk outside in the cool air. Come adopt our striking girl into your family today.
Do your part to help our mission: adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered.
See all the ways you can help our animals on our website and don’t forget your tickets for the upcoming Paws Gala, you can also preorder your Heros and Hounds calendar now at www.galvestonhumane.org.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.