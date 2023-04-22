Meet Misty. This pretty kitty is laid back and made for relaxation. When she’s not snoozing in the sunshine, she can be found making biscuits on her bed. Misty came to the shelter as a stray, and sadly like many cats that are not microchipped, she never found her people. Misty is now spayed, microchipped and ready to fall in love with you. Stop by today to meet the queen of R&R, Misty. She’ll remind you that there is always time for selfcare with her.
Meet Simba. This happy-go-lucky guy was dumped in Galveston by his previous owner. He was traveling with his dad, being the best co-pilot, while his dad was working as a truck driver. One day, his dad decided that Simba needed more room to roam, so he gave him the boot in the Walmart parking lot. That’s where our Animal Control found him, wandering from car to car, looking for his human. Simba is a smart and active guy, ready to take on whatever adventure life has in store with you. Please consider adopting Simba and giving him the life he truly deserves, full of happiness and unconditional love. Apply now.
Spring is puppy and kitten season at GIHS! Do your part to help our mission: adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, and most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered. See all the ways you can help our animals on our website, www.galvestonhumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.