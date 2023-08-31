Meet Tuna. Our little Tuna came in a stray, in deplorable conditions. She had an infection that created a wound on her forehead/neck and was taken to our partner vet for immediate help. A month later, Tuna's forehead is still on the mend, but she doesn’t let that stop her "go-to" attitude. This outgoing kitten will jump right into your arms for hugs and affection. She is playful and always ready for an adventure if you keep her close. She has never met a stranger that she doesn’t like and spreads the love to all people. Now that Tuna is healing and on her road to a healthy, happy life, she is looking to leave the shelter and find her forever family and home. Come adopt our lovely Tuna today.
Meet Larry. Though Larry dreams of snowy hills and ski slopes, he has found himself in our South Texas shelter. Larry was found roaming as a stray and has not been claimed. This loving hugger is one of our most affectionate dogs and we have found that he likes to have company, even when he eats. He has all the adorable and identifiable traits of a husky, from his vocalizations to his "can do!" and "let's go!" attitude. Our boy will need space and quality time with his person to play and run. Larry feels like you must be out there, as he has attempted to jump the fence to find you. He has also taken up dancing as his new hobby while he waits, impatiently, in the shelter for his family. We are confident that he will jump and dance straight into your heart. Most importantly, Larry has concluded that the shelter life just isn’t for him, and we would love to see him find his family very soon. Come adopt your forever Larry today.
It’s "Clear The Shelters" month! Make sure to come by and take advantage of our specials this month!
Do your part to help our mission: Adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and, most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered. See all the ways you can help our animals on our website, www.galvestonhumane.org.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.