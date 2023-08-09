Meet Gabriella. Gabriella or Gabby came in a stray. She has some sass to her but only in the best way. She is a big softie and loves head scratches and a nice bed to laze around. She is a self-proclaimed queen. She is a lady of class and only wants the best for herself, as we all would. She is looking for someone to share stories with and someone who will let her hang out on their queen bed. Come adopt Gabriella into your fabulous home today.
Meet Dior. Dior was found as a stray but has made quite the trademark here. She is an entertainer and can be seen always bouncing around in her playpen, waiting to meet new friends. She did well in playgroups and is happy-go-lucky with a great attitude. She is constantly on the lookout for new friends to keep her busy and in good spirits. Dior is full of love and ready to give all her love and attention to her new forever family. Come adopt this little entertainer today.
It’s Clear The Shelters Month make sure to come by and take advantage of our specials this month. Do your part to help our mission: adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and most importantly, get your pets spayed and neutered. See all the ways you can help our animals on our website, www.galvestonhumane.org.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
