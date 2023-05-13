Give a big hello to Tristan (A032771), who is a neutered Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby coat and color-coordinated eyes. Tristan is a grown-up ten years old, friendly and a bit shy. He welcomes attention after you’ve introduced yourself. Tristan is a subtle kind of guy with his manners and even the stripes of his tabby coat. He is looking for a quiet home, a soft bed, a toy or two, yummy dinners and a loving family of his own. Make the trip to GCARC soon and ask for Tristan. He is ready and waiting.
Meet Arkham (A032769) who is a beautiful two-year-old female Great Dane mix. Words fail to explain just how amazing Arkham truly is. Not only is she gorgeous, but she’s also intelligent and knows basic commands! She is eager to show off her skills and is always watching people pass her by, hoping she would get picked to go to her fur-ever home. Are you searching for a loyal canine companion? Arkham just might be the pup you’re looking for.
Tristan and Arkham will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, May 16 to May 20. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
