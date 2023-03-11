Give a big hello to Gizmo (A032544), who is a neutered ,Domestic Short Hair, brown, tabby and white kitten. He is five months old, playful, curious and friendly. Gizmo also happens to be extra cute with bright eyes and pink nose. He likes toys, treats and attention. Gizmo promises to cuddle up with you during storms and when scary gremlins are lurking. He is ready and waiting for a family and home of his own. Don’t delay, come on in and meet Gizmo.
Meet Frito (A032276) who is a young male Staffordshire terrier that is confident and playful. He believes he is all that and a bag of chips. He loves showing off for an audience as he plays and lounging in the shade. He has lots of friends at the shelter who he enjoys playing with and can’t wait to find a forever loving home. Looking for a friendly canine companion? Stop by and give Frito a chance at a happily ever after.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Gizmo and Frito at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Gizmo and Frito will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, March 14 to March 18. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.