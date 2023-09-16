Give a big hello to Lucy Blue (A034503), who is a female domestic shorthair teenager with a blue and white coat. Lucy is about nine months old, friendly and playful — still a lot of kitten antics going on. Her coat is a deep shade of blue and trimmed with white in the “tuxedo pattern.” Her wide round eyes and white chin enhance her many expressions — curious, thoughtful, wise, startled and amazed. Lucy is an entertaining kitty and likes to make new friends. Come on in and ask to meet Lucy Blue. She may be your perfect princess kitty.
Meet Paige (A033265), the delightful 1-year-old Sharpei mix bursting with boundless energy and a heartwarming, squishy face that’s impossible to resist. Paige is a whirlwind of activity, always ready for a game of fetch or an adventurous hike in the great outdoors. With her charming personality and affectionate nature, she’s not just a pup; she’s a furry bundle of joy ready to fill your life with love and laughter. Paige is on the lookout for a forever home where her endless enthusiasm and lovable face can brighten each day. Come on in and meet Paige.
Blue and Paige will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Sept. 23. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
