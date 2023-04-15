Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Give a big hello to Maxwell (A032671), who is a neutered male Domestic Short Hair with a Tuxedo coat — sleek black trimmed with white paws, chin and whiskers. Maxwell is about four years old and has tested FIV Pos/FeLV Neg. He is big, handsome and claims he used to have a gym membership. Maxwell has been compared to a paperweight or doorstop. He is conserving energy for when someone pays attention to him. Stop to greet Maxwell and he is up and alert, head bumping and looking for pets, even kneading his front paws. Maxwell likes company, fine dining and a good stretch. Come in and get acquainted. Maybe Maxwell’s next adventures will be with you.
Meet Beau (AID# 032632), who is a 2-year-old male Staffordshire terrier mix who is a bundle of fun and has been with us for about 39 days. He is the sweetest boy who brightens up the room when he struts in! He loves showing off his athletic skills in the play yard and swimming in the pool on hot days to cool off. He would be the perfect fit for a family who enjoys an active lifestyle! So, if you’re looking for a buddy to have some fun in the sun with, stop by and give Beau a chance at a fur-ever home!
Maxwell and Beau will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, April 18 through April 22. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City. Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
