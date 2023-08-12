Give a big hello to Mattmew (A033940), who is a three-month-old Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. Mattmew’s coat is rich, soft and features black striping on a warm brown background. His sweet kitten face has a thoughtful and serious expression at times. Mattmew does like to play with toys and romp with his almost twin brother Meowchael. Come on in and maybe the brothers will meow a sea shanty for you. Mattmew is looking forward to the company and finding his forever family. Come on in and ask to meet Mattmew.

Heeeeerrrrreee’s Johnny (A033330). Johnny is a rocking 1-year-old Belgian Malinois who loves to explore new environments. He is full of energy and loves to cool off in the puppy pool while hanging out with his favorite volunteers. He is eagerly waiting for a family that will give him a place to call home. Come on in and meet Johnny.

