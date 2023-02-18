Give a big hello to Judy (A029934), who is a female domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat and hazel eyes. Judy is around three years old, flirty and playful. She has discovered toys and having a great time examining them. Judy is a beauty with her big round eyes, richly striped coat and pale tipped tail. Judy was a good mom to her kitten and now is ready for her next adventure. She likes to watch people and is learning to interact while waiting for the right Cat Whisperer. Stop in and spend some time with Judy.
Meet Philly (A032008) who is a seven-month-old neutered Staffordshire Terrier mix with a glistening blue coat and huge expressive ears. Philly loves to trot around the play yard tossing stuffed animals around and showing off for anyone that will pay attention him. Looking for a furry companion? Come on in and visit Philly.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Judy and Philly at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Judy and Philly will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Feb. 21 to Feb. 25. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.