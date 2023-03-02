Say a big hello to pretty Paisley (A032484), a domestic short hair with a Dilute Calico coat. Paisley is about two years old, sweet, cuddly and soft. She flirts and acts silly to attract attention. Paisley’s coat is blue and peach paired with lots of sparkling white. Her dainty face features a pink nose and pewter-colored eyes. Paisley likes people but is not a fan of other cats and would prefer to be someone’s only princess. Make time to come meet Paisley. She is waiting and watching for her special person to find her.
Meet River (A031167) who is a 1-and-a-half-year-old neutered Rhodesian mix. This fun-loving pup can always brighten your day with his high energy play style and quirky personality. He loves to run and play with his friends and enjoys swimming in the puppy pool. He is ready to find his fur-ever home. If you ready for an active buddy, come on in and meet River!
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Paisley and River at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Paisley and River will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, March 7 to March 11. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
