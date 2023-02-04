This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Tabasco and Copper.
Give a big hello to Tabasco (A031448), who is a male Domestic medium hair with an eye-catching black and white coat. Check out his eye patch, spotted chin and black plumed tail. Light green eyes and a bright pink nose provide contrast. Tabasco is a little more than two years old, calm, affectionate and loves attention. He gets along with other friendly cats, mannerly dogs and people. Tabasco spent some time in a foster home — he approved and is looking for a permanent arrangement. Tabasco watches the passersby from his window, lounges in the afternoon sun and politely asks for treats while waiting for his people to find him. Stop in and ask to meet Tabasco.
Meet Copper (A032308) who is a spunky yet calm 7-year-old neutered Basset Hound mix. He loves to bask in the warm sun and smell all the wonderful smells around him. He patiently waits for his forever home and is hoping to be a couch potato. Are you ready to meet your new best friend? Come on in and meet Copper.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Tabasco and Copper at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Tabasco and Copper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Feb. 11. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
