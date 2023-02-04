This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Tabasco and Copper.

Give a big hello to Tabasco (A031448), who is a male Domestic medium hair with an eye-catching black and white coat. Check out his eye patch, spotted chin and black plumed tail. Light green eyes and a bright pink nose provide contrast. Tabasco is a little more than two years old, calm, affectionate and loves attention. He gets along with other friendly cats, mannerly dogs and people. Tabasco spent some time in a foster home — he approved and is looking for a permanent arrangement. Tabasco watches the passersby from his window, lounges in the afternoon sun and politely asks for treats while waiting for his people to find him. Stop in and ask to meet Tabasco.

