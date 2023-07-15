Give a big hello to Tenley (A033445), who is a Domestic Short Hair with a rich tortoiseshell coat — black dramatically sprinkled with orange. Tenley’s favorite poem is “The Owl and The Pussycat” by David Lear. She looked in the mirror and isn’t quite sure which she is — maybe both, with her bright round eyes. Going to sea in a pea-green boat doesn’t sound so great, but she would like plenty of money, some honey and a runcible spoon to eat her dinner. Tenley is about twenty months old, spayed and current on her rabies vaccination. She may be a little shy when first meeting new people. Get acquainted and Tenley purrs and preens while you stroke her wonderful coat. Maybe Tenley will celebrate future special occasions dancing in the light of the moon at her fur-ever home with you. Come and meet Tenley today!
Meet Betty Boop (A033833), who is a sweet one-year-old Boxer/Staffordshire terrier mix with an outgoing goofy personality and a smile that can brighten anyone’s day. Sweet Betty loves to cuddle and give hugs. She is eagerly waiting to explore the world outside of the shelter life. Do you have room in your heart for this love bug? She can’t wait to meet you!
Tenley and Betty Boop will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, July 18 to July 21. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
