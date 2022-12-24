This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Tiger and Macy.
Give a big hello to Tiger (A031371) who is a five month old Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat and golden brown eyes. He isn’t much of a “tiger” except for his tabby stripes trimmed with white feet, tummy, chest and neck. Tiger is more of a lover-boy except when he is playing with toys or dreaming of stalking a catnip mouse. He has a good view of the hallway and watches the passersby hoping his perfect person or family will come along soon. Tiger would like a home of his own with lots of attention. Come on in and get acquainted with Tiger. Maybe he will be your new best friend.
Meet Macy (A031861) who is a beautiful 1 year old female catahoula mix that loves to show you how much of a rockstar she is. She has equal parts energy and gentleness with a hint of playfulness. She has beautiful eyes and stunning facial coloring; who wouldn’t fall in love with her. If you are looking for a companion who will enjoy living an active life or being a couch potato, swing on by and meet Macy.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Tiger and Macy at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Tiger and Macy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday to Dec. 31. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
