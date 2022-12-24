This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Tiger and Macy.

Give a big hello to Tiger (A031371) who is a five month old Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat and golden brown eyes. He isn’t much of a “tiger” except for his tabby stripes trimmed with white feet, tummy, chest and neck. Tiger is more of a lover-boy except when he is playing with toys or dreaming of stalking a catnip mouse. He has a good view of the hallway and watches the passersby hoping his perfect person or family will come along soon. Tiger would like a home of his own with lots of attention. Come on in and get acquainted with Tiger. Maybe he will be your new best friend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription