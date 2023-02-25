Give a big hello to Bobby (A032183), who is a four-year-old neutered domestic short hair with a gray tabby coat. Bobby is a large handsome guy with hazel eyes and admirably sized paws. He is going by “Bobby” now, but his real name is Sir Robert Catsby. He was living a life of adventure on the streets until an injured leg landed him at the ARC. Bobby’s leg is healed and he is ready for a safer life with soft beds, attention and a full food bowl. Toys? Maybe if no one is watching. The wise, enigmatic look on his face hints of tales to tell. Drop in, get acquainted and see if Bobby is your new companion.
Meet Pickle (A031922), who is a small and spunky spayed female terrier mix with tons of energy and playful curiosity. She enjoys the company of her favorite volunteers and likes to bathe in the sun. She loves exploring the sights and smells outside and is always ready for a new adventure. Looking for a furry companion? Come and visit Pickle!
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Bobby and Pickle at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Bobby and Pickle will be available for $42.50 from Feb. 28 to March 4. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
