Give a big hello to Spaghetti (A030495) who is a seven-month-old spayed female Domestic Short Hair with a Brown Classic Tabby coat. She isn't sure how she came by her name but does know she likes fishing pole or teaser toys. Fun, fun, fun! Posing for pics in the late afternoon sun is nice too. Spaghetti is a cutie with her baby face, short legs and round body. Her plush coat is swirled shades of brown, chocolate and tan. Spaghetti is flirty and wants to make friends but prefers to get acquainted before being held. The way to her heart is a play session with toys. Yummy treats are welcome too. Stroll on in and ask to meet "teenager" Spaghetti.
Meet Moose (A031771), who is a spunky and energetic Labrador Retriever mix. When he’s not lounging on his bed, he enjoys chasing tennis balls in the cool grass and eating tasty treats. Above all else, really loves to cuddle and is a loyal little pup who wants nothing more than to be by your side. Looking for a loyal companion? Come on in and visit Moose.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Spaghetti and Moose at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Spaghetti and Moose will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 4. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
