Give a big hello to Beauty (A033354) who is a sixteen-month-old spayed Domestic Short Hair with a beautiful black coat. Her sleek, soft coat is offset with touches of white — wisps of a white locket and a spot on her chest, one whisker on each side of her muzzle and one left eyebrow hair. Beauty is slender, graceful, curious and likes attention. She may figure out toys soon. She is a chatty girl with a soft sweet meow — almost a chirp. Beauty arrived at Galveston County Animal Resource Center as a young Mom with five tiny kittens. She was an attentive Mom and now it is her turn to be the star and find her fur-ever. Come meet Beauty and see if that home should be with you.
Meet Pepper (A033873) who is a beautiful spayed three-year-old boxer with tons of energy and playful curiosity. She loves to explore her new surroundings and enjoys a nice leisure walk around the premises. She is always eager to meet new people and is waiting for her fur-ever home. Come in and meet Pepper.
Beauty and Pepper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, July 25 to July 29. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
