Give a big hello to Mami (A032494), who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Mami is about four years old, quiet and on the shy side. She has a subtle beauty with her shades of brown tabby, sparkling white chest and feet and lemon eyes. Her pale brick nose adds a dash of color. Mami got lost from her home and injured her face and head before she came to GCARC. She was frightened and didn’t feel so good. Mami is now healed and ready for a new home — preferably a quiet one. After proper introductions she likes head scratches, gentle petting and a treat or two. Come on in and get acquainted with lady-like Mami. She just may be your perfect companion.
Meet Slinky (A032515) a one-year-old male cattle dog mix who is small in stature but makes up for it with his huge personality and charming good looks. He enjoys playing in the yards and is jealous all his friends are getting adopted. Slinky is a shelter favorite waiting for a loving forever home to call his own. Do you have room in your heart for Slinky? Come on in and meet this awesome pup.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Mami and Slinky at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Mami and Slinky will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, March 28, to April 1. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.