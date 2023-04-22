Give a big hello to Fraser (A032934), who is a neutered Domestic Short Hair brown tabby and white and is looking forward to “his” week in the limelight. He is a young adult, sweet and a little bit shy. Fraser’s brown-striped coat is trimmed with white paws, bib and tummy. His eyes hint at mysteries. He likes attention and pets, soft beds and yummy meals. Fraser is getting used to his surroundings and figuring out what kitty toys he likes. His own people and home will put a happier look on his face and a light in his eyes. Come on in and ask to meet Fraser.
Meet Astro (A032485) who is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who loves to play and run. He enjoys his walks and exercise time as well as spending time with staff and volunteers. His good looks and personality would fit well in an active household where the weekends are outdoor outings. Are you ready for an awesome furry companion? Come on in and meeting Astro.
Fraser and Astro will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday April 25 to April 29. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
