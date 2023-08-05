Give a big hello to Percy (A033649) who is a neutered domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. Percy is about two years old, tall and handsome with distinguishing features — a crinkled tip on his left ear, long white whiskers and green eyes that hint of adventure — all make it easy to tell him from the rest of the tabbies. Percy was quite scuffed up when he arrived at Galveston County Animal Resource Center. His scrapes are almost completely healed, and he is enjoying the regular meals and clean beds. Percy is bunking in the Adoption Hall with a good view of the hallway, recalling his adventures and looking forward to life in a home of his own with lots of attention and maybe even toys. He doesn’t recall ever having any toys and will need to figure them out. Come on in and meet Percy and see if he is the guy for you.
Meet Lana Del Spay (A033648) who is a young and beautiful one-year-old female Labrador retriever that’s ready for an adventure. Whether it’s going for a ride or just sitting by your side while you play video games, this girl is a social butterfly. Looking for a furry companion? Lana’s your gal.
Percy and Lana Del Spay will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Aug. 8 to Aug 12. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.