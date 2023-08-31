Give a big hello to Butters (A034009), who is female, domestic and a short-haired kitten with a brown tabby coat. She is about two months old, plump, purry and playful. Butters has big alert eyes and a curious expression on her baby face. She just moved to the adoption floor and is excited to watch all the activities. Butters is dreaming of toys, yummy dinners and lots of attention. Her mission is to meet the perfect family and go to her fur-ever home with them. She promises to be a good kitty and grow up to be a beauty. Bustle on in and ask to meet Butters.
Meet Mckenzie (A033817), who is an adorable 6-month-old brindle hound mix who's melting hearts with her irresistible charm. With a fur coat that's as unique and captivating as her personality, McKenzie's brindle pattern showcases her individuality in every step she takes. Her sweet nature and friendly disposition make her a true social butterfly, as she's always ready to wag her tail and make new doggy pals. Despite her tender age, McKenzie's cute personality shines through in everything she does. Her playful antics and endearing quirks are a daily reminder of the joy she brings to those around her. Whether she's chasing her tail, exploring the outdoors, or cuddling up for some quality snuggle time, McKenzie's presence is a heartwarming delight. Come on in and meet Mckenzie!
Butters and Mckenzie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sept. 9. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.