Give a big hello to Keanu (A032808), who is a neutered Domestic Short Hair sporting a brown tabby coat. He is about two years old, friendly and handsome. Keanu's coat is the "standard" brown tabby and goes well with cream, leopard print, aqua and blue backgrounds. It takes on different hues as the light changes. Keanu could be a model or influencer with his versatility. He quietly welcomes attention and petting leads to purring. Keanu isn't too sure about toys but he is curious and figuring them out. He is hanging out in the adoption hall watching the traffic and waiting for the right family to find him. Hustle on in and ask to meet Keanu.
Meet Roo (A032895) who is a 6-month-old handsome young Staffordshire terrier mix. He is full of energy and charisma, currently dreaming of being with a loving forever home. He loves his toys and enjoys crawling around the play area like a funny guy he is. There’s never a dull moment with this inquisitive fella. Do you have room in your heart for a cutie? Come on in and meet Roo.
Keanu and Roo will be available for $42.50 from May 2 to May 6. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
