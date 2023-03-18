Give a big hello to Esther (A032084). A spayed Domestic Short Hair brown tabby, she is a sweet and pretty kitty. She is a little over a year old and looking for her next adventures in a home of her own. When Esther arrived at GCARC she was thin and her coat not all it could be. After regular meals and a little care Esther is sleek and feeling better. Her coat is showing rich shades of brown banded with dark stripes and soon she will be ready for anything. Esther hopes her future includes yummy dinners, soft beds, toys, feather wands and lots of attention. Plan to come in soon and meet the engaging Esther.
Meet Lady (A032545), a sweet and gentle 4-month-old female foxhound mix. Lady loves to cuddle and give lots of kisses. She can be a bit bashful when she first meets new people, but once she gets comfortable with you, her goofy playful side quickly emerges. She is anxiously waiting for her fur-ever home. Come one in and meet Lady.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Esther and Lady at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Esther and Lady will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, March 21, to March 25. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N Texas City.
