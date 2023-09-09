Give a big hello to Monty (A033298), a neutered 5-month-old domestic short hair with a brown tabby and white coat. He has white on all four paws and a white chin, throat and a spot on his nose. Bright expressive eyes and a sharp tabby “M” accent on his face. Monty is a friendly and playful “teenager” looking for adventure. He is curious, likes toys and flirts for attention. Monty has come a long way since he arrived as a “scaredy cat” baby with airplane ears. Now he is ready to meet and greet people and do interviews for his forever home. March on in and ask to meet marvelous Monty.
Meet Macy (031861) who is a beautiful 2-year-old Catahoula mix with a personality as unique as her striking appearance. With a full white body and a dapple-colored head, Macy is a true canine work of art. Her friendly disposition extends to her fellow four-legged companions, as she’s incredibly dog-friendly and always up for a playdate at the dog park. Macy’s boundless energy is infectious, making her the perfect companion for outdoor adventures and long walks through the park. Whether it’s chasing after a tennis ball or exploring new trails, Macy’s enthusiasm knows no bounds. Her zest for life is matched only by her affectionate nature, and she’s always ready to cuddle up with her human family members after a day of play. Macy is more than just a dog; she’s loyal, loving and a lively addition to any home, ready to bring joy and excitement to every day. Come on in and meet Macy.
Monty & Macy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Sept. 16. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
