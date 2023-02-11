This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Miso and Noah.
Give a big hello to Miso (A031494) who is a neutered domestic short hair with an orange tabby coat. His eyes and nose are color-coordinated with his fur. Miso is handsome, friendly, flirty and likes attention. Introduce yourself and he will stretch and pose for you. Miso is about three years old and would like to celebrate his birthday in a home with his own family. Some treats and toys too, please. This is Miso’s week to shine so come meet him and see if he will be your new best friend. Ask for Miso.
Meet Noah (A031835) who is a laid-back 2-year-old Lab mix with beautiful markings. Noah is a big, friendly dog who loves nothing more than cuddling up on the couch for a nap. He’s got a calm, gentle personality that makes him a joy to be around. Despite his love for snuggles, Noah is still full of energy and loves to go for walks and play with his toys. He’s already learned some basic commands and is eager to please his humans. With his sweet nature and good looks, Noah is sure to steal your heart. If you’re looking for a loyal and cuddly companion, look no further than Noah!
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Miso and Noah at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Miso and Noah will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
