This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Miso and Noah.

Give a big hello to Miso (A031494) who is a neutered domestic short hair with an orange tabby coat. His eyes and nose are color-coordinated with his fur. Miso is handsome, friendly, flirty and likes attention. Introduce yourself and he will stretch and pose for you. Miso is about three years old and would like to celebrate his birthday in a home with his own family. Some treats and toys too, please. This is Miso’s week to shine so come meet him and see if he will be your new best friend. Ask for Miso.

