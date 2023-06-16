This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Bradley & Lavey.
Give a big hello to Bradley (A033479), who is a five-month-old Domestic Short Hair with a flashy black and white coat. Black for his ears, mask, back and tail, sparkling white for his paws and blaze and a pale pink nose add up to kitty cuteness. Bradley is a curious and playful “teenager” looking for adventure with a family and home of his own. Toys, treats and attention are welcome. Bradley was used to hanging out with his sisters and is getting used to playing with people instead. As a well-brought-up kitten, Bradley likes a proper introduction to new friends — feline and human. Bustle on in and ask to meet Bradley. He may be the kitty you’ve been waiting for.
Meet Lavey (A033145), who is a sweet hound mix-wise in years and full of inquisitive curiosity. In his free time, Lavey enjoys alternating between lounging around and exploring the world around him. Lavey longs to explore the world outside of the shelter and maybe even find a loving forever home. Do you have room in your heart and home to make this sweet pup’s dream come true?
Bradley & Lavey will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, June 20 — June 24. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, 77590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.