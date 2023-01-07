This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Otto and Punky Chewster.
Give a big hello to Otto (A030277) who is a male Domestic Short Hair with a gray tabby and white coat. At about a year and a half old, Otto is young enough to be active but past the kitten zoomies. His white markings include chin, chest and mitts on front paws and socks on his back paws. Otto’s handsome face features light green eyes. He is quiet and a bit shy at first — attention is rewarded with purrs, rubs and his playful side. Come on in and ask to meet Otto. Change that pensive, serious look on his face to one of contentment — Otto needs his own home and family.
Meet Punky Chewster (A031837) who is a beautiful 7-month-old German Shepherd mix. She has a calm demeanor and enjoys playing with all her favorite toys. She always has a blast in the play area and loves to be around you. If you are looking for a beauty, Punky Chewster is the dog for you.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Otto and Punky Chewster at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Otto and Punky Chewster will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Jan. 10, to Jan. 14. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.