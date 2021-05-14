The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Fred Astaire.
Fred Astaire (A-488) likes to explore the house, play with toys and then find a human to plop down next to and fall asleep. He likes to cuddle and seeks out people to get, and give, loves and cuddles. He’s an extremely friendly kitten, making himself at home almost the instant he steps in your house.
His gorgeous coat and amazing sea green eyes set him apart from just any tabby. He even has leopard spots he shows to a select few. He’s comfortable around large dogs and adult cats; interactions with children are unknown.
If this social, fabulous boy isn’t adopted, come see him from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway, or from noon to 3 p.m. May 22 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway.
To see more pictures of Fred Astaire, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
