Say a big hello to Thing 1 (A030184), who is a five month old male Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. He is playful, friendly, curious and growing into a handsome teenager. Thing 1 and his “twin” brother Thing 2 are almost a matched set. Thing 1’s stripes are in a broken bar pattern and his brother’s are spotted. Just to be sure, one can check their microchips. Thing 1 is ready to meet and greet visitors — and take interviews for his forever home. Don’t delay, do something fun! Come on in and ask to meet Thing 1.
Meet Bozer (A0311690) a one year old shepherd mix neutered male who is ready to find a loving forever home. Bozer loves to play fetch and loves stuffies; his play style is very gentle and loves a good cuddle. Bozer has a big heart with lots of love to give, and he patiently waits at his kennel door in hopes that he will soon find a home to call his very own. Do you have room in your heart for this sweet boy?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Thing 1 and Bozer at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Thing 1 and Bozer will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct. 25 to Saturday Oct. 29. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
