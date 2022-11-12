Say a big hello to Joni (A032575) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair Tortoiseshell kitty who combines good looks with a winning personality. She is a little over a year old, Combo tested Negative for Felv and FIV, and ready for her next adventures in a home of her own. Joni is somewhat of a talker, playful, curious and outgoing. She has mastered the tips from the “Tortie Cat Pawbook” — she can strike a regal pose and present an owl-eyed expression on cue. She even has a blaze down the middle of her face and her own unique mixture of black and orange fur. Need a new kitty companion? Come get acquainted with Joni and see if she is your little princess.
Meet Shyla (A030195) who is a spunky eight month old shepherd mix with boundless energy and curiosity. Shyla enjoys prancing around in the cool grass and exploring new sights, but what really gets her tail wagging is the thought of exploring a loving forever home. She loves meeting new people and enjoys swimming in the kiddy pool. Do you have room in your heart for Shyla?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Joni and Shyla at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Joni and Shyla will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov. 15 to Nov. 19. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
