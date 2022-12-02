This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Timothy and Harper.

Say a big hello to Timothy (A030590) who is a five month old domestic short hair who wears his blue and white coat with an air of distinction. Timothy is hanging out in the man cave practicing his cat skills of balancing, climbing and romping. His coat has that special soft texture that comes with the deep blue color. His cute face features bright eyes and a pink nose. If Timothy has a concerned look on his kitten face, it is because he takes interviews for a forever home seriously. He runs to greet visitors and puts his best paw forward. Come on in and meet Timothy. He may be your perfect kitten! 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription