This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Timothy and Harper.
Say a big hello to Timothy (A030590) who is a five month old domestic short hair who wears his blue and white coat with an air of distinction. Timothy is hanging out in the man cave practicing his cat skills of balancing, climbing and romping. His coat has that special soft texture that comes with the deep blue color. His cute face features bright eyes and a pink nose. If Timothy has a concerned look on his kitten face, it is because he takes interviews for a forever home seriously. He runs to greet visitors and puts his best paw forward. Come on in and meet Timothy. He may be your perfect kitten!
Meet Harper (A031033) who is a handsome and charmingly energetic eight month old neutered lab mix. He enjoys playing catch with our staff and volunteers as well as the puppy pool on sunny days. He considers himself a social butterfly and is waiting for his forever home. Care to stop by for a game of fetch?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Thomas and Harper at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Timothy and Harper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2022. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
