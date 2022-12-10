Say a big hello to Kalia (A031285) who is a six month old Domestic Medium Hair beauty with a black and white coat. Kalia is fluffylicious with her silky coat, round golden eyes and lopsided milkstache. She is a tiny bit shy at first but after an introduction warms up for cuddles and purrs. Kalia is playful, curious and a bit silly. After some playtime she carefully grooms her fluffy coat and sparkling white paws, tummy and chest. Kalia has it all — looks and personality. Don’t wait and miss your chance. Come meet Kalia soon.
Meet Everest (A031439) who is a one year old Siberian husky mix with the most breathtakingly beautiful blue eyes. She has an electric personality that is nothing less than captivating. She loves adventure and would fit in great with a family that can match her energy. Swing on by and meet Everest.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Kalia and Everest at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Kalia and Everest will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
