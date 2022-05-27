The Galveston Country Club saw a fabulous celebration April 29 honoring Denise Roller (the Pearl Girl) on her 60th birthday. Friends and family were dancing and reveling in merriment well into the night. The grand ballroom was festooned with her favorites — pearls, and blue and white chinoiserie with spring floral bouquets. The celebration was orchestrated by her very own fellow mermaids Andrea Sunseri, Helen Reddy, Kathy Rush, Belinda Thiboult and Susan Walker, with Bex Campbell and Rachel O’Toole. Denise wore a custom black satin gown from Saks Fifth Avenue, along with pearl-encrusted shoes. Fellow partygoers donned their cocktail finest, and also showed off their pearls.
Thom and Denise Roller came to the island 12 years ago looking for that perfect, relaxing second home. They settled on a spot just a stone’s throw from the Galveston Country Club, where Denise ensconced herself in various committees. Her latest project was working with the house committee on the recent renovations of the interior of the country club. Denise has also served on the board of the Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club for 10 years.
Denise started as menu coordinator, then moved into vice president, and finally served as president for the past three years where she spearheaded the reshaping of the bylaws of the executive and standing committees. Alongside close friend Kathy Rush, Denise helped revamp and decorate the club for Christmas celebrations, as well as various parties and showers. One of her many loves of living on Galveston Island include walking and picking up shells on the beach. The couple has four grown children and three beautiful granddaughters. Retirement is only a couple of years away for Thom to join Denise permanently on the island.
Head Chef Phil Bouza and his staff thrilled the birthday guests with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a lavish buffet consisting of beef tenderloin carvings and individual short rib gnocchi plating stations. The extraordinary almond cake, made by Bake Me a Dream in Texas City, was designed by Kathy Rush with navy blue lace, white pearls and raspberry filling. As usual, the staff of Galveston Country Club were magnificent in their endeavors to make sure the entire evening was a success.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
