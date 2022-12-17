This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mam’selle and Charlie.

Say a big hello to Mam’selle (A031048) who is a female Domestic Short Hair Tabby and White with looks and charm. She is about 2 years old, Combo tested Negative for FeLV and FIV, and quite the beauty. She doesn’t wear a heart on her sleeve but on her cute little nose. Mam’selle’s light hazel-green eyes are bright, alert and hint at mysteries. She is enjoying the holiday decorations and flirting with visitors, but she does like to take a little time getting acquainted. Will Mam’selle have her own family and home in time for Christmas? Come on in to meet her and see if she is destined to be your kitty princess. Don’t forget, ask for Mam’selle!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription