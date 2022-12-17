This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mam’selle and Charlie.
Say a big hello to Mam’selle (A031048) who is a female Domestic Short Hair Tabby and White with looks and charm. She is about 2 years old, Combo tested Negative for FeLV and FIV, and quite the beauty. She doesn’t wear a heart on her sleeve but on her cute little nose. Mam’selle’s light hazel-green eyes are bright, alert and hint at mysteries. She is enjoying the holiday decorations and flirting with visitors, but she does like to take a little time getting acquainted. Will Mam’selle have her own family and home in time for Christmas? Come on in to meet her and see if she is destined to be your kitty princess. Don’t forget, ask for Mam’selle!
Meet Charlie (A029352) who is a beautiful 2 years old male Labrador Retriever mix. His spunky demeanor and energetic playstyle warrant a family that is looking for an active pup. He loves to play with his toys and when it’s a warm sunny day, he loves to splash in the pool. Are you looking for a playful pup? Swing on my and meet Charlie!
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Mam’selle and Charlie at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Mam’selle and Charlie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Dec. 20 to Dec. 24. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
