Say a big hello to Winnie (A030471), who is a six-month-old spayed domestic short hair brown tabby. She is a shy and sweet girl with a winsome look on her pretty face. Her soft coat features warm shades of brown with dark striping, her eyes are warm and alert, and her tabby M looks like fancy calligraphy. Winnie is a shy kitty but warms up with attention. Spend some time talking to her, petting her and playing with her and you will be rewarded. She likes floppy toys, feathers and dollies. Come on in and meet Winnie soon. She is waiting for visitors and her forever family to come and take her home.
Say hi to Sierra (A031296), who is a beautiful four-and-a-half-month-old female Anatolian mix puppy. Call it puppy love, but as soon as you set your eyes on her you instantly fall in love. She awaits everyday for someone to bring her home. She loves to run in the play area and enjoys the company of other pups. Come on by and meet this sweet little girl.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Winnie and Sierra at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Winnie and Sierra will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Saturday, Oct 15. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
