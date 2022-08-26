This week’s Pets of the Week are Peanut and Chico.
Meet Peanut an adorable 2-year-old cat. She has the biggest round eyes you’ll ever see. Peanut was surrendered because her owner was moving and couldn’t bring her along. At first, Peanut was very stressed to be at the shelter. Now she is relaxed and settled in, currently hanging out in our community cat room. Don’t keep her waiting too long — come take Peanut home today.
Meet Chico. This senior chihuahua is looking for his golden years home. Chico was surrendered because of his owner’s failing health. This sweet fella is mostly blind and hard of hearing. He spends the majority of his days napping, and would love to spend the afternoon on the couch with his next person. Chico continually gets passed up by adopters, and it’s starting to break his heart. Consider adopting old man Chico today.
Clear the Shelters continues through Wednesday! This national program encourages adoptions and shelter support across the county. Watch our social media posts for events to be held this month or visit www.galvestonhumane.org. The Clear the Shelter adoption fee this week will be “name your fee”. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
