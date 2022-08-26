This week’s Pets of the Week are Peanut and Chico.

Meet Peanut an adorable 2-year-old cat. She has the biggest round eyes you’ll ever see. Peanut was surrendered because her owner was moving and couldn’t bring her along. At first, Peanut was very stressed to be at the shelter. Now she is relaxed and settled in, currently hanging out in our community cat room. Don’t keep her waiting too long — come take Peanut home today.

