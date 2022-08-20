This week’s Pets of the Week are Burger and Bo Peep.
Anyone want a little Burger with their fries? Yes, this is the one and only cat named Burger. This handsome grey boy came to us during kitten season as an orphan. Now, 4 months young, he has sprouted into an adorable little kitty. His motor purrs when being petted, as he can’t seem to get enough. He is a playful, sweet kitten that loves curling up in your lap. He has gorgeous shades of grey. In case you’re wondering why he is named Burger, it is because he was found at Whataburger. Come adopt Burger today.
Bo Peep is a lovely friendly puppy, full of energy and love. She would best be suited in a home where there is plenty of room to run around, and maybe with a young family, as she loves to play. She is intelligent and loves to cuddle after her puppy play. She gets along very well with other dogs and responds well to a pack. She would make a wonderful family dog. Apply now to adopt this 5-month-old beautiful girl.
It’s time to Clear the Shelters. This national program encourages adoptions and shelter support across the county. Watch our social media posts for events to be held this month or visit www.galvestonhumane.org. The Clear the Shelter adoption fee this week will be “name your fee.” Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
