This week’s Pets of the Week are Burger and Bo Peep.

Anyone want a little Burger with their fries? Yes, this is the one and only cat named Burger. This handsome grey boy came to us during kitten season as an orphan. Now, 4 months young, he has sprouted into an adorable little kitty. His motor purrs when being petted, as he can’t seem to get enough. He is a playful, sweet kitten that loves curling up in your lap. He has gorgeous shades of grey. In case you’re wondering why he is named Burger, it is because he was found at Whataburger. Come adopt Burger today.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription