Mulberry

Mulberries are fast-growing, medium-sized deciduous trees that can thrive in sun or part shade, in most soils, and can tolerate drought as well as standing water.

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, we have much for which we are thankful. High on my list are our trees--trees that provide beauty to the landscape, shade that reduces heat to structures and pavement, roots that stabilize soil, that produce fruits and nuts to feed us, and convert carbon dioxide to the oxygen we humans require for survival.

Another role for trees is providing habitat for our various winged friends, for which they are surely grateful. Birds are relatively quiet at this time of year, but spring migration is just around the corner. Multitudes of tired and hungry birds will head north, stopping off in our landscapes for sustenance. Note to pollinator gardeners: trees support an even greater diversity of butterflies and moths than the flowering plants we often use.

“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.

