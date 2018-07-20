Martha is a female hound mix who is super sweet and friendly. She’d do great with an active family or individual. Martha would love to go for a walk or play ball with you! Look she’s ready to go! If you’re interested in adopting Martha, come on by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. For more information about Martha, call 281-996-3390. Martha’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes a vet exam, vaccines, heart worm testing, spaying, and a microchip.
