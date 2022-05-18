The emergence of bright green leaves on winter barren trees is always a welcome sight. Recently, I’ve particularly enjoyed some willows (members of the Salicaceae family) on evening walks. They have a graceful growth habit and long, thin leaves that flutter in the slightest breeze.
Most willows originated in Eurasia and are naturalized worldwide because of their adaptability. These fast-growing trees can reach 60 feet or more in height and are common in wetlands and along stream banks. The American native, the black willow, is prized for lumber. Most Galveston home landscapes lack adequate room for such large trees.
Not all are so large, however. Shrubby willows are common along watercourses and several even range to the tundra, where they grow as small, matted woody plants. Pussy willows display early flowers with small silky tufts that look and feel like cats’ paws. Corkscrew willow is named for its twisted branches. Weeping willow species are named for their graceful droopy branches that hang to the ground. These make attractive specimen trees, best when pruned to a single trunk.
Willows need full sun to partial shade to flourish. They can thrive in a variety of moist, well-drained soils, and exhibit the ability to withstand some drought. Important for Galveston’s trees is their tolerance for salty soil and air. Limbs are susceptible to wind damage and, as is common with many fast-growing trees, they’re relatively short-lived.
Correct placement of any willow is important. The large root systems of these moisture-loving plants will seek out underground pipes carrying water, including sewer lines. As with many trees, surface roots can lift sidewalks or interfere with mowing.
Willow is a tree of many uses. Native people treated headaches by chewing on young twigs which contain salicylic acid, the main ingredient in aspirin. The bitter bark of the roots was used in spring tonics to purge the blood. They can be planted to create living fences and large trees are valuable in binding soil banks to prevent erosion and flood damage. Lumber is used for furniture and other woodwork. Flexible young stems are used in basketry and weaving.
Wildlife use willows for nourishment and reproduction. Early spring flowers and cottony seeds provide nectar and food. Willows support numerous butterfly species as caterpillar habitat and nutrition for adults, and at least a dozen types of bees. Bark, tender twigs and buds are food for small mammals. Seeds are early season harvest for our feathered friends.
There are numerous willows on the island. There’s a huge, much-pruned example in a small yard on the 3700 block of Avenue P½. Weeping willows can be found in several in-town landscapes, and at Lafitte’s Cove out west. The cemetery on 65th Street has an abundance of willows growing by the water in a peaceful setting.
If you want your own and have space for it, willows are among the easiest of all plants to root from cuttings. Just be sure to put the right tree in the right place.
