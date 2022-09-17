This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Neighthan and Kingston.
Say a big hello to Neighthan (A030354), a neutered four-month-old Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. Neighthan is a handsome teenager with his rich stripes and movie-star face. He is energetic, playful, curious and loves to greet visitors. He follows people around asking for attention. Neighthan is currently residing in Colony 116 with his littermates. They are practicing their social and climbing skills. Maybe you need a little tiger in your life, so come on in and meet Neighthan.
Meet Kingston (A029780) who is a 7-month-old neutered lab mix. This spunky and sweet pup loves to be the center of attention. He loves to play with other dogs and enjoys a tasty treat. Got toys? He’ll like them too! He loves to sunbathe and sit by your lap. Ready for cool pup? Well swing on by and meet Kingston.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Neighthan and Kingston at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Neighthan and Kingston will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Sept. 20, to Saturday, Sept. 24. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
