This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Neighthan and Kingston.

Say a big hello to Neighthan (A030354), a neutered four-month-old Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. Neighthan is a handsome teenager with his rich stripes and movie-star face. He is energetic, playful, curious and loves to greet visitors. He follows people around asking for attention. Neighthan is currently residing in Colony 116 with his littermates. They are practicing their social and climbing skills. Maybe you need a little tiger in your life, so come on in and meet Neighthan.

